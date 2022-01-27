DEAR EDITOR:
For much of my life I have failed to appreciate Rome for the truly wonderful place it is.
I was not necessarily of the belief that “there is nothing to do here,” like many young people — after all, I was so focused on school that I hardly ever did anything anyways. I just was not enamored by this quaint little town.
That is, until I left.
I always wanted to live in a big city, and upon being accepted into Georgia Tech I was afforded the opportunity to do so. I moved to Atlanta in 2020 and have lived there since.
While there are an inordinate amount of opportunities in Atlanta and I have received a marvelous education at Georgia Tech thus far, moving away to a big city allowed me to realize the true appeal of Rome.
I always dreamed of watching the sun set behind the skyscrapers, and seeing the city light up as it disappears and ushers in the night. During my first semester I traveled often with friends to do just this. It was incredible, for perhaps a month or two.
While initially new and attractive, eventually these things lost their charm. I came to realize that I am not merely a moth attracted to bright lights; I am a human being whose soul yearns for beauty and meaning. Amidst all the hustle, it seemed my body was perpetually moving but my soul was detained. So much was happening that I found myself stupefied by aimless activity.
In the city it appears that everyone entertains every fleeting appetite and thus earnestly pursues nothing. I caution you from equating the enterprise of the city with life, because it is far from alive.
So, in the midst of all the bright lights, the animation, the opportunity and the skyscrapers, my heart was longing for the subtle community, the rich history, the beautiful hills, and the classical architecture of Rome.
Atlanta is truly a lonely place; and while there are hundreds of thousands of people, there is not a trace of true community.
Therefore, in a world of rapid growth, change, progress, and materialist obsessions, Rome stands as a citadel of an older, more traditional world that seems to be ever slipping from our grasp — in my opinion, a more true and authentic world.
While living in Atlanta I try to come back often. Rome has served as a place of consolation for me, a place of rest from a lifestyle that, while bustling and alluring, seems bemused by deep social malaise.
Despite an attempt to remove my biases, Rome is one of the more charming towns in Georgia.
With everything aforementioned in mind, and considering it is my home, Rome is one of the most lovely places in the world, deserving of all our affection. So, while I may find myself in many cities in my life, my heart will always belong in Rome.
Perhaps I fall under the accusation of romanticizing this too much. Well, I will readily plead guilty — for why live, if not for that?
Micah Veillon
Rome