DEAR EDITOR:
Citizens in the Rome/Floyd community, especially me and other Black citizens, are waiting for a response from our local legislative delegation in regards to the alleged racial incidents at Coosa High School. Incidents that have gone unanswered and neglected by both the superintendent and members of the Floyd County Board of Education.
I have personally attended meeting with parents of students that claim they have been treated unfairly and disciplined differently because of their race. They claim that white students have received less, and in some cases no, discipline for some of the same offensives they have allegedly committed.
These incidents have made news all over the United States. Yet our local legislators have said absolutely nothing. I have learned that other Georgia state legislators have reached out, as well as voiced their support for these students and parents. Just think, if you will. These same legislators campaign heavily for Black votes during election years.
Something is not right here. Where is their support for the Black citizens that support them? In my opinion, as our legislators, they need to publicly express their concerns about the Black students’ and parents’ complaints at Coosa High School. I feel that this issue is only going to get worse. Here is why.
It is my understanding that a number of national organization have expressed interest in getting involved including the U.S. Justice Department. Also, the New York Times and Newsweek magazine have made inquiries as to what is going on here. This issue in not just going away, nor can it be push to the side. When it is found out that our local state legislators here have expressed no interest in getting involved — what then will they say?
In my opinion, by not getting involved our local legislators are making a very big mistake and it seems that they just don’t care. Enough said!
Larry G. Morrow Sr.
Rome