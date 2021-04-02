DEAR EDITOR:
E is for the everlasting love that is showered from above.
A is for God always being there, and letting us know God is everywhere.
S is for the savior that God happens to be.
T is for transgressions that God forgives you and me.
E is for eternal life that God has promised us all.
R is for the resurrection that God performed on this day, by letting Jesus roll the stone away.
I said all that just to say this: God is keeping us on his watch list.
During this crisis, as well as every day, give God the praises in every possible way.
Happy Easter,
Wallace Farmer
Rome