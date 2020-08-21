DEAR EDITOR:
When we were young and attending Sunday School in our respective churches, there was always a painting of a loving Jesus surrounded by children of all races. We were taught the golden rule of “doing unto others” as we would want them to treat us. We were told that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. That’s what we thought Christianity was all about, and we still believe it.
Eventually in our lives it became devastatingly apparent that not everyone else who calls themselves Christian thinks and behaves that same way. For quite awhile now Gandhi’s quote has proven true to us: “I like your Christ. I do not like your Christians. They are so unlike your Christ.”
Now comes the pandemic and the uproar over the wearing of masks. The simple scientific evidence that wearing masks reduces the rate of virus spread should be enough reason to wear one. But the idea that wearing a mask might simply prevent another person from suffering from the virus should come from a place of human compassion and be reason enough to wear one, despite one’s “right” to not do it.
If your “rights” are more important to you than basic compassion and care for others, just be honest about it, admit it, but please don’t call yourself a Christian. Politics and government rules and regulations have nothing to do with it — it’s your personal choice.
Tommy & Merry Tatum
Armuchee