DEAR EDITOR:
Our US. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made irresponsible comparisons at a speech before Congress when she erroneously claimed that the various mask mandates were comparable to the Jewish people being forced to wear the Star of David in Nazi Germany.
Those who follow national news would know that ill-advised Holocaust comparisons occur on a fairly regular basis. In fact, there have been far more vile circumstances. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, in 2019, compared boycotting Israel to boycotting Nazi Germany. Therefore, while Rep. Greene’s statements are by no means the worst of Holocaust comparisons, it is still of significant importance to address her outrageous claim.
The Star of David was forced upon the Jewish people for the specific purpose of second-class status, and it was practically a badge to wear to be targeted by violence and racism. While masks are certainly a debated issue, and one that the Democrats have taken a foolish opinion on, it is certainly incomparable to a symbol that was designed to decree subhuman status.
In truth, there are very few things that should be compared to the Holocaust and the actions preceding it. For Greene, or any politician for that matter, to draw such a comparison is dubious at best and morally corrupt at worst.
Her statements make it more difficult for reasonable Republicans to make anti-mask arguments. By drawing such an extreme parallel, Greene allows the Democratic establishment to move from the defensive on Covid and masks to the offensive.
When Greene makes preposterous statements, she is not empowering the Republicans on a national level nor is she representing our district on a local level. Instead, she is providing an ad clip for various Democratic candidates who wish to show Republicans as a dangerous and not serious party
When she was asked to apologize and retract her comments, she denied and doubled down. This will become more characteristic of a growing political class that sees apologizing as a sign of weakness Instead, a fine rule to follow is that if you have said or done something worthy of an apology, do so. If you have not, don’t. However, doubling down as a sign of “sticking up to the libs” is not going to create a virtuous and prudent political class. Rather, it will merely brew a new breed of politicians who feel it unnecessary to apologize, so long as what they said advances their agenda.
Such mannerisms are not beneficial to America or her citizens. As voters of the 14th district, we should demand a higher class of politicians, those who are willing to stand up for conservatism, not Trumpism (i.e. populism); politicians who are capable of advancing and propagating the Republican agenda, rather than distracting from it with absurd contentions.
If we are to be a party of the next generation, we must not sacrifice prudence for bombastic rhetoric and values for personality.
Brayden Dean
Rome