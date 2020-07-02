DEAR EDITOR:
The coronavirus pandemic has accentuated the ongoing Digital Divide and education barriers based on financial disparity in the country. Michael Dell, the creator of Dell Computer Technology, recently highlighted this increasingly growing problem: “There is a kind of digital inequality that we have to all think about in the sense that, there are populations that don’t have access to the digital opportunities and the tools and the capabilities.”
“Almost 1⁄3 of households whose total income falls short of $50,000 with children from the ages of 6-17 do not have internet access in their homes. Low-income homes with children are four times more likely to be without high-speed Internet, making it more difficult for these students to reach their full potential. The inability to complete homework assignments or engage in the digital world — known as the “digital divide” — compromises the classroom and a child’s potential” (Pew Research Center).
Due to the lack of WiFi that students may have at their home, there is a growing gap due to technology that has led to unfair advantages and non-level playing grounds amongst students all over the United States and the world, including our community in Rome.
Without education, students are limited in their choices for the future. To achieve equal opportunity for future success and equal opportunity regarding education, technology has become a necessity. The Rome City school system has not been immune to this.
As the coronavirus took hold, all of the local places that previously provided free WiFi closed down as well. As a result of schools continuing online, many students had great difficulty connecting with their classmates or their teachers. As a result, the students lost a very crucial part of their education because they didn’t have adequate access. The article which was written about Mr. Dell’s input on the digital divide also referred to the fact that students can lose up to third of the advancement possible in reading and half of what could have been achieved in math (The Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University).
I have to, however, applaud the efforts of Dr. Eric Holland, principal of Rome High; Mr. John Fricks, instructional technology coordinator; Mr. Matt Stover, director of technology and network services; Mr. Louis Byars, superintendent; and many others who have helped to improve internet access for the students of Rome City Schools. Here is what has been done and is now available:
1. By providing a list of all the places in our local Rome community in which free WiFi is provided, these students have the information they need in order to access these essential services. Although the speeds may vary in specific places due to caps placed on users, internet access is still a necessity. However, many students cannot drive nor do they have access to transportation. In fact, many students rely on the bus transportation to get to and from their school. As a result, many students cannot take advantage of the free WiFi in places around Rome. In response to this Digital Divide, Rome City Schools has gone above and beyond in trying to minimize the differences. The link is provided here: https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/Domain/19
2. The Rome City Schools system has also provided many resources and links in which affordable internet can be found. By using these options, those who need WiFi at a discounted price can discover many ways to access it. The link is provided here: https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/Page/3324
3. In addition, many of the Rome City Schools have limited portable hotspots which students can take to their homes in order to complete their homework. These units are $15 per unit per month.
4. During the quarantine period, the Rome City Schools system acquired 200 T-Mobile cellular WiFi hotspots, through a program called EmpowerED. This provided many students with internet access during the shut down. The Rome City Schools system deployed 75% of them (or 150 devices) within the first week of distribution. They are $20 a month for unlimited internet access.
5. In the near future, Floyd City Schools will be implementing another temporary solution to the Digital Divide. It will consist of eight mobile WiFi Ranger devices that can boost the internet connection for up to 45 devices in an area with a range of 300 feet. “A donation made by AT&T to the Georgia Department of Education, Foundation for Public Education, will be used to deploy 448 Wi-Fi Rangers to 36 school districts, Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a release on Tuesday.” Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson stated, “They are working with the transportation department to determine the best places to deploy the deviceswhile waiting on the specifics of how many households will be able to sign in to each device.”
These devices will come with a two month free use of the services, with an additional three months of free service due to grant funding. We should consider raising money in order to create this as one of the permanent solutions.
Despite all this effort, more needs to be implemented. Many ideas have been floated, and some may be feasible. One potential solution is to implement buses with installed internet. The buses can range from the school buses used to transport children to the public buses that travel within the community of Rome. In Fairfield County in rural South Carolina, there are six public buses with WiFi for the public. WiFi broadcasting has been set up in Spain through cell antennas connecting with bus stops, to provide widespread access.
Maybe local community centers like churches could provide access after school hours. There are a lot of logistic considerations, but the solution has to be multifaceted.
This digital divide was a problem before coronavirus and will continue to be a problem after coronavirus. Simply the pandemic has brought more light to this ongoing public dilemma, and I am very proud to say that the school system is working to solve this issue for the youth of Rome.
Shriya Garg
Rome High School