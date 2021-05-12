DEAR EDITOR:
The League of Women Voters of Rome and Floyd County calls on Rome News-Tribune readers to remember and thank our local public servants (both employees and volunteers) who worked as trusty stewards of our elections in 2020-2021.
In these elections, our local election board (who serve without pay), led by Dr. Melanie Conrad, and our election office staff faced and successfully met unprecedented challenges, which included adapting to new procedures in response to COVID-19, new voting machines, new voting sites and schedules, and a newly large volume of work resulting from the historic surge in absentee voting here. And we cannot forget that our 250+ poll workers heroically chose to serve voters despite the risk of COVID-19 infection.
There is not enough room in this letter to cite the many others who, like our local news media and law enforcement, made vital contributions to the health of our election process.
So let us remain aware that to maintain our democracy, supporting our election process is important work we all share.
Lucy Johnston Hale
President, LWVRF