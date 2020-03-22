DEAR EDITOR:
I enjoy Lynn Gendusa’s columns and always do read them.
But, because someone is watching let’s set the record straight. (On March 4 she wrote) “No wonder the Lord said that money was the root of all evil,” but that is not what Jesus said.
Money is a tool, like a gun or knife or ax or hammer; as good or bad as the man who wields it. What the Lord did say was that the love of money was the root of many evils.
Things are made to be used, never ever loved. People were intended by the Creator to be loved, never ever to be used.
Indeed. Someone is watching from above.
J.B. Furr
Rome