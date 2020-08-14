DEAR EDITOR:
I am a resident in the city of Rome who opposes allowing backyard chickens in the city limits. Following are six reasons: 1) chickens create an excessive amount of poop, 2) poop creates a strong odor, 3) rats and mice love chicken food, and it would be hard to have chickens, without having rodents move in too, 4) chickens are susceptible to a range of diseases, such as lice, mites, worms and bird flu. Backyard chickens have also been linked to the outbreak of Salmonella. 5) Backyard chickens attract predatory animals into the neighborhood, such as coyotes and foxes. 6) With backyard chickens being linked to diseases, I am concerned about a negative impact on property values.
The “Rome Georgia Chicken Ordinance” Sec. 4-2 states: “… It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain any fowl or other animal in the corporate limits of the city in any manner so as to create an unsanitary or obnoxious condition …”
This ordinance fails to clarify the meaning of “unsanitary or obnoxious condition.” That is a problem. If the city fails to commit needed financial resources to audit chicken owners’ compliance to standards, that is a problem. If the chicken owner is being allowed to self-audit, that is a problem. If the city increases its budget to finance backyard chicken audits, that is a problem. If this program is implemented, it should be financed with user fees paid for by the chicken owners. They created the expense; they should pay it. Last, if the city has not protected itself from exposure to liability, that is a problem.
Some are of the opinion that having backyard chickens is “sexy and trendy.” In my view, urban chickens in Rome are a serious health risk that requires the city commissioners’ attention. My request is for the city to stop granting backyard chicken authorizations until our chicken coops are in order.
Ed Paulling
Rome