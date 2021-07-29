DEAR EDITOR:
The July 24th/25th edition of the Rome News-Tribune brought welcome news: All Floyd Medical Center employees must receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. It’s about time, and hopefully Redmond Medical Center will follow suit. The same issue also contained a heartfelt message from Dr. Jennifer Barbieri, a Rome pulmonologist, who pleaded with the unvaccinated to stop risking their (and others’) lives and get the vaccine.
An earlier News-Tribune edition had an instructive article about the increased risk posed by unvaccinated home healthcare workers coming into the home of elderly, fragile patients. Thus, when my wife’s home health nurse arrived for her weekly visit, I asked, “Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19?” She stammered, “Uh, that’s a private medical question.” I explained that I wanted it answered before she crossed the threshold of my private property. She went to her car to call her company to find out their policy. She made the call and drove away. I called her company who explained that they didn’t require their employees even to reveal whether they had been vaccinated! I fired them.
Calling around to other home health companies, I found the same story, but at least found one that said they would try to assign workers who had been vaccinated. We’ll see how that works out.
Presently, President Biden is contemplating whether to require all federal employees to be vaccinated. I hope he does. While he is at it, he should require any health organization being paid, in whole or part, by Medicare or other federal government health care insurance to have its employees vaccinated as well. The elderly and fragile among us should have the absolute right to insist that health care workers coming into our home should be vaccinated.
Yes, my wife and I were vaccinated long ago, but there are breakthrough variants, and we have the right to be free from fear of them making their way into our home.
Perhaps this would be a good time for Rep. Katie Dempsey and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, our local legislators, to stand up and do something concrete to protect us seniors from risks posed by unvaccinated home health workers. We may be older and more medically fragile, but we vote – every chance we get.
Paul F. Culotta
Rome