DEAR EDITOR:
There will be no unity. Liberals do not want to unite with white supremacists. So please, quit talking about uniting.
One solution may be with religious leaders. The Catholics and Southern Baptists have been very quiet about racism and white supremacy up to now. They need to tell their congregations that racism is wrong.
WKRC TV in Cincinnati ran a story about a former white supremacist who changed his ways. He realized our nation’s problems are with the wealthiest 1%. This should be a national story.
Mark Jesse
Rome