DEAR EDITOR:
Hawaii is the most isolated archipelago in the world – but not so isolated as to make many of us aware that (U.S. Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene must be an abhorrent embarrassment to her constituents.
From comparing mask rules to the atrocities of the Holocaust, to verbally attacking members of Congress, to endorsing reprehensible conspiracy theories, she has become the “loud, drunk lady at the end of the bar,” peddling her inane assertions to any one who will listen.
I cannot believe that the reasonable citizens in Rome and beyond would support her egregious behavior.
Dr. Fred Rawe
Kula, Hawaii