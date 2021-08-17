DEAR EDITOR:
Don’t you love the good old days?
Do you see the scar on my arm? Do you know what caused it?
It is a scar that I got 70 years ago and it was caused by a smallpox vaccination. In the late 1940s into the 1950s, our society set out to eradicate the scourge of smallpox. Our entire country rallied around the effort. The entire world rallied around the effort. Today, smallpox is virtually unknown. The effort was called “teamwork.”
The good old days. In the mid 1950s, polio was a devastating disease that affected lots of children and many adults. President Roosevelt was crippled by polio.
When I was in grammar school, the polio vaccine was administered to me and to all of the kids in my school. I also remember in the early 1960s in Columbus, Georgia, the military hosted a polio booster campaign and they set up tents downtown. You would get free ice cream after a polio injection, which was done with an air gun. Reuben Johnson and I got on the bus, paid a dime for the ride to town from Oakland Park and got us some of that free ice cream.
When I was 8 years old, Ronald Cline, my friend and next door neighbor, got polio. I know a lady right now who is 8 years older than I am who still suffers from the results of polio.
The entire country gathered together to help eradicate this terrible disease. It was a national success.
Remember back in the good old days when they had World War II? If a soldier in battle saw that one of his comrades-in-arms needed help, he helped him. He didn’t ask about political affiliations or if the endangered soldier was a Christian. He jumped in, risked his life and saved a man’s life. He was a hero.
Our entire country teamed up together to win the war. At home, Rosie the Riveter went to work. Everyone cooperated, and this national cooperation won the war.
In 2020, our entire country went into a virtual lockdown in order to save ourselves from Covid-19. The epidemic has been bad, lots of people have died, but we are blessed in that we have the resources, science, and technology to come up with a vaccine.
Over half of our country’s population has refused or neglected to take the immunization seriously. These people are endangering the well-being of the rest of us.
And here is what I have to say:
If you want to refer to yourself as a “Patriotic American,” then go get the free, painless shot in the arm. If you are going to live in this wonderful country, do your part.
Do it to protect yourself. Your family. Your friends. And all of humanity.
Do your part. Let’s make these the “Good Old Days.”
John Schulz
Rome