DEAR EDITOR:
Every time I hear that there is a conspiracy or cover up, I remind people of the Watergate scandal. Remember, the scandal and coverup started with only two people — and they couldn’t keep their mouths shut!
So, if you think there is election fraud, I can guarantee you that with all of those involved in an election, particularly from the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona, the news media would be having a heyday by exposing the “insiders” who possess “inside knowledge” of the cover up.
When more than one person knows something, it is no longer a secret. Having over 40 years experience working with local, state, and federal governments, I know it’s impossible to keep a fraud under wraps.
Bill Steiner
Rome