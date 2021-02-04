DEAR EDITOR:
To me there are big questions that the leaders of this city should be asking themselves. To me they are questions that deserve answering and need to be addressed right away.
Question 1: How much will Rome associate itself with Marjorie Greene, our new 14th district congresswoman? Question 2: Is it fair for her to call Rome her home and we claim her? Question 3: Do you think Rome will survive her for the next two years as we recruit new companies and industries through our development authorities, because our authorities recruit nationally?
Tough or not so tough questions.
Larry G. Morrow Sr.
Rome