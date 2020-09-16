DEAR EDITOR:
Veterans are different from nonveterans.
For those who are unaware of the pledge many gave (and continue to give today), you may read it here:
“ I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God. “
Veterans gave this oath that didn’t expire after their discharge. They are patriots and love our country. They knew dangers existed, but they had courage and the resolve to learn how best to defend our country and way of life. Many gave all and didn’t come home. Many came home with injuries and adjustment trials. Remembering the horrors of war, some would not talk about their experiences. Thus, most of our younger generation only heard their good stories and didn’t feel the dedication and patriotism it took to do what they did.
Today we experience a youth group who seem unaware of our nation’s history and the sacrifices made to get where we are today. I wonder how many will take the oath we took some years ago. We need patriots, today more than ever, who have the courage and resolve to help right the wrongs that exist. In service we learned that “All Lives Matter.”
We must pray to God for forgiveness of our guilt of greed, apathy, laziness in living God’s commandments — and for him to guide our country’s leaders through this pandemic, heal our wounds and restore law and order and dedication to God and our Constitution.
Ed Parker
Rome