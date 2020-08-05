DEAR EDITOR:
There’s more to being politically incorrect. I find it ironic that some of those who are in the vanguard of promoting diversity and inclusivity also favor erasing or eliminating part of European American history. To his credit, President Trump has fought efforts to deface and destroy historic American structures, rename historic American military installations and change facial imprints on American currency.
Congress needs to allocate the funds requested by the Trump Administration to finish building the border wall and rebuild our infrastructure, change or abolish the Electoral College, keep ICE, repeal DACA.
The Trump Administration, in my opinion, is correct in withholding federal funds from cities, including Atlanta, that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials. Institutions, including churches, that harbor illegals should have their tax exempt status revoked. The U.S. Constitution should be changed to state that any child born in the U.S. should only be granted citizenship provided at least one parent of that child is a U.S. citizen.
Because of the recent mass shootings in Texas and Dayton, Ohio, private ownership of assault weapons should be prohibited. Although segments of the media are biased and divisive, I do not believe that a free press is the enemy of the American people. I would be opposed to any attempt to nationalize American oil companies, weaken or marginalize labor unions and defund police departments and disarm police officers.
Engaging in trade wars is not, in my opinion, the panacea for correcting trade imbalances. Had I been a member of the U.S. Senate, I would have voted not to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Nonetheless, I admired his supporters for opposing militant feminists who disrupted government meetings and harassed elected officeholders.
Time magazine needs to publish a special edition featuring the 100 most prominent men of the past century. I commend Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., for speaking in opposition to integrating social movements with professional sports. Membership in the U.S. Armed Forces should be limited to American citizens and to those who do not pose a detrimental effect to military morale.
As a Georgian, I support the “heartbeat” bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp but I’m opposed to legalized gambling in Georgia. The question of whether to move the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest located at Myrtle Hill Cemetery should be determined by the voters of Floyd County and not by a commission.
As a Democrat, I would sit across from President Trump. If I owned or worked at a restaurant, I would serve members of the Trump family and the Trump Administration and afford them dignity and respect. I strongly disapproved of the destruction of President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and I do not believe that President Trump is either a racist or a threat to national security.
Charles R. Shiflett
Rome