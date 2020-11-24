DEAR EDITOR:
As I read the plans for the Christmas Parade in the Rome News-Tribune on Nov. 4, my heart was broken. Especially when I read the theme, “Miracle on Braves Boulevard, saluting the heroes of 2020.”
Don’t get me wrong. Whoever the heroes are in 2020, and if they have accomplished a worthy feat, they should be recognized and honored. But who are they to take the place of Christ in a parade that is supposed to be in his honor and remind us of his birth?
To have a theme that exaults people and ignores Christ is absolutely unacceptable. Would it not be more fitting to call this year’s parade an Xmas parade? ... But the trend of taking Christ out of Christmas is nothing new.
Back in the 1980s I was the pastor of the New Antioch Baptist Church in Shannon. We had, for a number of years, a float in the annual Christmas parade. It depicted the birth and crucifixion of Christ and the final judgment. The float advertised our Christmas play at Rome City Auditorium. We were notified that our float was no longer accepted in the Christmas parade.
What is wrong? Are we ashamed of the Christ who was born of the Virgin Mary, the eternal son of God who died on a cross to save us from an eternal hell? Evidently so! Let’s put Christ back in Christmas,then we can get in the real spirit of Christmas.
Max Tucker
Shannon