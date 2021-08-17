DEAR EDITOR:
Georgia Power wants to permanently bury a million tons of toxic coal ash in a leaking, unlined pit 11 miles west of Rome. The Environmental Protection Division should require Georgia Power to responsibly store the toxic coal ash the company accumulated at Plant Hammond.
Coal ash contains dangerous chemicals and heavy metals. Unsafe levels of arsenic, boron, cobalt, and sulfate already contaminate the groundwater at Plant Hammond, on the banks of the Coosa River.
Capping the coal ash pond in place is not an option to safely store coal ash forever. Georgia Power is taking the cheap, short-sighted way out of handling the 92 million tons of toxic mess the company created across Georgia when they burned coal.
Why would citizens choose to leave coal ash in piles where toxic leachate contaminates our water and soil? Citizens expect the EPD and Georgia Power to do the right thing: Excavate the coal ash and contaminated soil, and store it in lined landfills.
EPD’s decision is permanent. Be responsible now to protect our water and our great, great, great grandchildren.
Cynthia Patterson
Marietta