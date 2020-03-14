DEAR EDITOR:
Recently one patient presented to Floyd Medical Center with signs and symptoms of (the new) coronavirus. The CDC said patients should not be tested. The patient went home, returned and the ER doctors contacted another doctor.
Now we read this. The doctors are at the patient’s bedside. They see the patient with their own eyes. They listen to the lungs so they know what the lungs sound like. They listen to the heart. They hear the heartbeat and the lungs opening and closing. They feel the pulse over the entire body.
They feel the warmth, elasticity of the skin. They see the fear and the agony in their eyes. They feel the moisture coming from the mouth as she breathes, but the CDC several miles away tells the doctors the patient does not fit the symptoms to be tested.
There is a but. But the great men of God who took an oath to care for all the ill and to prevent illness made the decision to do the right thing. They performed the test for the coronavirus. It was positive.
Now let’s stick with the truth, nothing but the truth and the whole truth. There are no “nos” in everything. The doctors put a lot on the line. They put it all out there for we the people. They are protecting us.
A lot is being said about the federal money, this and that ... healthcare is going to need help. They are going to need money, etc. Will we all tell them “thank you,” and give donations?
Now we are going to let healthcare tell us what else is needed. Thank you, love you!
Beverly Washington
Rome