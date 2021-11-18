The 1619 Project began as a New York Times article based on an essay by Nikole Hannah-Jones. The essays’ interpretive perspective presented arguments in support of racial sensationalism, which has become known as Critical Race Theory or CRT for short.
CRT is being assimilated into our culture and society as an educational historic representation of our nation’s legacy. The results of which are a resurgence of racism and racist type language becoming more commonplace, something I have not observed since the 1960s.
On Jan. 18, the Trump administration published a report to the WhiteHouse.gov website. Titled “The 1776 Report,” it only lasted in public view until Jan. 21, at which time the Biden administration removed it.
The 1776 Report is a short, approximately 20-page, product covering both civics and history of our nation. Details within reflect an accurate depiction of the origins, founding of our nation and design of our self-government experiment, combined with examples of the collaborative efforts of Americans over the last 240 years or so, striving in pursuit of a more perfect nation.
Why would The 1776 Report be so immediately revoked upon a new administration in our nation’s capital? Does it dispel a narrative being sold to the minds of Americans? A narrative to inflame division within our people, perhaps. As a famous person once said, “United we stand, divided we fall.”
I have read both items discussed above. I encourage all Americans to do the same and determine for yourself what constitutes potential knowledge and not just senseless information. Do not allow any form of media to influence your ability for rational thought. Doing so forfeits that which distinguishes us from lower life forms.
I encourage critics of opinions stated above. Meaningful discussions are the roots of growth and understanding, in my humble opinion.