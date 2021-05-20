DEAR EDITOR:
Throughout the past year, since the death of George Floyd, police forces around the country have been labeled as inherently racist or brutal to minorities. From the everyday citizen to the president of the United States, the charge of systematic racism has been levied against our protectors in blue.
According to a New York Post article dating back to February 2020, police applications had already been decreasing at an alarming rate across the nation. That was before months of protests and demands to defund or abolish the police departments. Those in Rome would know of these outcries, as we had a Black Lives Matter protest on Broad Street last summer.
It pains me to see such vitriol exist towards these brave men and women who put their lives on the line, every single day, to ensure that we can live peacefully. Police are not an existential threat to minorities in America and it breaks my heart to see politicians lambast our officers.
Police officers, unfortunately, see the worst in humanity. They chase down and catch the worst of the worst, and when they turn on the TV to see their occupation be labeled as horrifically racist and not capable of redemption, I highly doubt it encourages them to be proactive in protecting civilians.
Therefore, not only do I urge civilians to be appreciative of the police and communicate that to them, but I would also encourage the local governance to do the same. Police officers are vital for a good economy, safe city, and increased population. Areas of high crime tend to drive out businesses, and it is the police who ensure that crime stays low.
Of course, if a police officer does something wrong, then that officer should be punished. Injustices should not go unpunished. However, the ridicule on the national level against law enforcement is not likely to cease anytime soon, and it is up to the towns and counties to stand up and defend their policemen and women.
This being said, I want to thank the law enforcement of Floyd County and Rome for the work they do; for driving out every day and watching faithfully over the town; for making sure that citizens of all races are protected from criminals. I implore you to continue doing the great work that may seem difficult and unappreciated at times. There are many of us who look at you as the heroes that you are. Thank you, to those in blue.
Brayden Dean
Rome