DEAR EDITOR:
On Thursday, Feb. 13, next to Floyd Medical Center at around 3 p.m., I was involved in a rear end collision.
Unaware that my car was on fire, I was still sitting in the driver’s seat when a young man opened my door and helped me out and walked me out of the way of my car.
He stayed with me the whole time, even putting his coat around me to keep me warm. I thanked him for that but I failed to get his name.
I want to thank you for all you did. Having no family here in Rome, it meant so much to me. God sent an angel when I needed it the most.
May God bless you. I also want to thank all responders; they were great.
Jane Copeland
Rome