DEAR EDITOR:
The public is tough on teachers. We are blamed for the ills of youth and society. I’ve only taught two or three students who said they wanted to be a teacher when they get older. This is our fault. We have a teacher shortage and ask ourselves why. To change this, we need to change the narrative.
I was one of those kids who said I would never be a teacher. I wanted to be a lawyer. I majored in history because I heard that was a good stepping stone to law school. I quickly figured out that law wasn’t a passion when I blew off the LSAT to go to Oktoberfest. I didn’t decide to teach until I was 25, and I now know the reason why I couldn’t figure out what I wanted to do for so long. It’s because God wanted me to teach.
Sometimes I question what God was thinking when he placed me on this path. I think sometimes I’m going to lose my sanity when a student asks me to repeat directions for the second or third time, when they ask “Did we do anything yesterday when I was absent?” or when the copier is jammed during the 5-minute class change. I have been cussed at, called to the carpet by parents, blamed for a student who has failed, or questioned about test scores. I ask myself, why do I still do this?
Then I think about my own educational experience and I realize that I remember every single teacher that I have ever had. I may not remember their names, but I remember something that impacted me and buried itself in my soul.
I remember my Algebra teacher who came to school every day she could, fighting a brain tumor. That taught me perseverance. I remember the government teacher who encouraged my love of reading because he saw me reading John Grisham’s “The Firm” and spent time discussing it with me. My seventh grade teacher was so energetic and loved her job that it inspired me to show my students those same things. My fourth grade teacher, who I was scared to death of, chose me to be Mary in the school Christmas play. That taught me how important it is to make a student feel special. I could go on and on.
The bottom line is that teachers teach so much more than content. I know everyone reading this remembers a teacher that made a difference. Give a shout out to a teacher you had that you might find on Facebook, or send your kid’s teacher a kind email.
The teaching profession is unique in that it directly shapes our future. Let teachers know that the public doesn’t, in fact, hate them. Take the time to let them know they are appreciated.
Tara O’Neal
Cedartown