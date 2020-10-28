DEAR EDITOR:
The state of Georgia will be celebrating Georgia Retired Educators Day on Sunday, Nov. 1.
In issuing the state proclamation, Gov. Brian Kemp said, “Georgia Retired Educators Day is a day to pay tribute to the more than 130,000 retired educators who gave their time and talents to public education, fostering the academic development of millions of outstanding Georgia citizens.” Both the Rome City and Floyd County commissions have presented proclamations to the local retired educators organization.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association unit, with currently 282 members, remains steadfast in its interest in and efforts to support education, as well as to promote the general welfare of children in the community. For example, this year’s projects include donations to the FERST Foundation, a project to promote preschool literacy; donations to Purposity (to supply special items to needy school children); and donations to the local Open Door Home for Children.
FRREA gives a $1,000 scholarship to each of two rising local college seniors who are completing their education to become teachers. FRREA also participates in the Georgia Retired Educators annual project, which this year is the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
On this special day coming up, let us take the time to thank a retired educator for inspiring, encouraging, and motivating his or her students in setting goals and working to achieve those goals. We also should thank them for their continued support of education even after retirement.
Juanita King
FRREA president