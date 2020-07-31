DEAR EDITOR:
Our government should stop letting our history be destroyed. Brings tears to my eyes. My mother passed down stories she was told about the War Between the States (Civil War). She said the only good thing to come after the war was freeing the slaves.
Tearing down our history is wrong. Telling me I can’t fly the flag men, women and children died for is wrong. All he fighting and burning of businesses is repeating wartime. No one is better than anyone else. We are all God’s children.
In elementary school in the early ’60s, I asked my teacher why the history books did not tell why the War Between the States started. She said because our history books come from up North. People need to know the “true” meaning of the Rebel flag.
The following information came from Encyclopedia Britannica, 1965: The Civil War, War Between the States, lasted for four years, April 12, 1861, to April 9, 1865. Eleven Southern states asserted their right to leave the Union. President Buchanan sent a message to Congress, denied the right of secession. A strong feeling in the North was growing to “letting the erring sisters depart in peace.” But Lincoln’s inaugural speech was really addressed to the slave states and to the Confederate states it sounded like a declaration of war.
Total population of the Southern states that seceded was less than half the population of Northern states that remained in the Union. Southern states set up an independent government named Confederate States of America. Eight states with slaves were in the Union when the Civil War started. The war started and was fought for Confederate States of America to secede from the USA. The South was fighting for independence.
Melody Jordan
Rome