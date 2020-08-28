DEAR EDITOR:
In 1954 and 1955 the Armuchee High School girls basketball team won the 7th District tournament and competed in the Class B tournament in Macon. Armuchee’s Indians made it to the final four. The teams in those two years united, as never before, the communities of Armuchee, Glenwood, Texas Valley, Everett Springs and The Pocket.
An amazing number of our supporters followed us to Macon where we held heads high as Armuchee Indians in honor of our school, our community. The question from an article in an Atlanta newspaper was “Where is Armuchee?” Well, it was now on the map.
Yes, it was a small school, but there was never a hint of racism in our team name or a racist thought in our hearts. Just pride!
Long ago the land where our communities are located was taken away from its native inhabitants out of greed, but we proudly adopted the long-standing perceptions of their strength and courage.
One is what one thinks.
Jackie Miller Walburn
Proud 1955 graduate