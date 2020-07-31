DEAR EDITOR:
Lately I have wondered what has happened to America.
It is sickening to see the way people treat people of authority. I don’t know who said it was OK to set police stations on fire, but it’s time we all pause and reflect and remember the Earth is big enough for us all.
Back in the ’70s and ’80s, we had the same problem and it took a while but things got better. We, as citizens of Georgia and the United States, overcame our differences.
If we remember that a lot of lives were lost for our freedom, we must remember that the Constitution says “by the people, of the people and for the people.” ...
I’ve had a wonderful life and lived in many places. Through a virtual tour I went back and saw houses I lived in growing up and looked up schools I attended.
Life is what you make it. I’ve got a great family and great friends and if we can’t find good in humanity then, “Take it to the alcove, Sweetie,” as my favorite teacher said.
Blacks and whites can be great friends but the police must not hurt anyone, either.
Joseph R. Pope
Rome