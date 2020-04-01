DEAR EDITOR:
I read Sharon Baker’s column from Monday about hospitals needing to care for our healthcare workers and applaud her speaking out.
My daughter is an RN at a hospital in North Georgia owned by a big chain, and I was disturbed after talking to her Saturday. She is very concerned about the scarcity of supplies and the administration’s lack of urgency, sticking to prepandemic protocols.
She said their emergency room is overwhelmed and is down to about half its normal staff, and the critical care floor is so crowded they have patients on beds in the hallway — and this isn’t even one of the hardest hit areas of metro-Atlanta!
Hospital administrators do need to get their acts together and take care of their under-valued staff — now and in future so they can retain their people and be attractive to new employees. Healthcare has turned into big business, and their thinking needs to be adjusted or regulations and unions put in place.
Thank you again for speaking out, Sharon.
Amy Knowles
Silver Creek