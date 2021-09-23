DEAR EDITOR:
Grim headlines tell a sobering story that nearly 22,000 Georgians have died due to COVID and another 3,165 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.
Leaders of our medical community informed us that “vaccination is our best tool for reducing the overwhelming strain on our healthcare system” since 97% of current COVID cases are among the unvaccinated.
In the midst of this terrible crisis, thoughtful leaders should rally behind our medical community. Instead, our Congresswoman Marjorie Greene used her social media platform to rally the compatible to join her on the levee to protest the use of the vaccine and the requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated. Any thoughtful person would view this media stunt with disgust and astonishment.
Ms. Greene says this is all about “freedom” and her “rights.” We all have certain freedoms and rights, but we also have collective responsibilities. For example, all young men over 18 years of age must register for the draft. We must all obey the speed limit. Yet, Ms. Greene seems to have no clue or concept of collective responsibility to society.
Perhaps Ms. Greene and those who share her view of “freedom” might take a lesson from an American hero named Desmond Doss. Mr. Doss was a conscientious objector during WWII who received the Medal of Honor for saving the lives of an estimated 100 soldiers as a medic during the battle of Okinawa. After the war, Doss would eventually raise a family in Rising Fawn, Georgia, in Ms. Greene’s congressional district.
Mr. Doss set an example of how one can protect their beliefs while serving their public obligations, by finding a way to support his call to duty to a common national purpose.
I ask Ms. Greene to stop attacking those in the medical community charged with directing our public health effort, and instead encourage them, dialogue with them, engage in a constructive manner to bring us better days, not more untimely and unnecessary deaths.
Let’s start equating public health with public service. After all, it is our collective responsibility.
Bob Finnell
Rome