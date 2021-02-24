DEAR EDITOR:
As an operating room nurse, I work tirelessly for my patients. When I step into the O.R., someone’s life is in my hands but, ironically, my life is also on the line when the O.R. is filled with surgical smoke during a patient’s surgery.
As with cigarette smoke, surgical smoke can be seen and smelled. It is the result of human tissue being cut with mechanical tools and/or heat-producing devices, such as lasers and electro-surgery pencils commonly used for dissection and hemostasis. In other words, it’s the smoke from burning flesh. An estimated 90% of all surgical procedures — including such common surgeries as cesarean sections, mastectomies, knee replacements and appendectomies — generate surgical smoke.
In the room where we are saving lives, we are risking our own. A single day working in an operating room without smoke evacuation is equivalent to inhaling the smoke of 27 to 30 unfiltered cigarettes. Smoke evacuation systems are available at the majority of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in this state, however, our workplaces are not currently required by law to use them. This must change.
Nurses and other O.R. staff across the country have been fighting for legislation to ensure harmful surgical smoke is evacuated from every O.R. Their efforts have been successful in Rhode Island and Colorado and this must become the standard in our state as well.
On behalf of the surgical nurses across this great state, I appeal to our state lawmakers to pass legislation that ensures that surgical smoke evacuation systems are used every time there is surgical smoke, in every O.R. across the state.
The lives of all who work in the O.R. depend on it.
Patricia Moody
Ellijay