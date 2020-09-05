DEAR EDITOR:
Monday morning quarterbacks.
I attended the Floyd County Board of Elections’ special called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18. I listened to area residents complain about untrained poll workers, using the new voting machines and the date that the absentee ballots were scheduled to be mailed out. They also complained about some of the voting sites opening late.
The underlying issue here is not the problems mentioned above, but liberal Democrats and the NAACP want to replace (Chief Elections Clerk Robert) Brady with one they see fit for the job.
Hopefully, the Floyd County Board of Elections and Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock will support Mr. Brady and not be pressured to replace him at this time.
John Locklear
Rome