DEAR EDITOR:
I’ve been a Republican for years, and I’ve never been more disappointed to be one than I am right now.
Donald Trump lost Georgia and he can’t bring himself to admit it. And that’s dangerous. It’s making people doubt whether democracy works, even though there’s no reason to believe voter fraud has been committed on a mass scale. I’ve lost faith in Republican senators who have gone back on their word to be Trump yes-men.
As of now, Republicans in our state government like Secretary (of State Brad) Raffensperger have not kowtowed to the president’s demands. These folks have made it clear they will not interfere in our democratic process to benefit Trump. I beg them and all other Georgia Republicans to stay strong and continue standing for democracy.
David Erwin
Atlanta