DEAR EDITOR:
For a few years now I’ve been told I can only speak for me and only stand up for my rights, but for over a month now I’ve been seeing quite a different story.
Recently a local housing authority violated and breeched my lease but yet my due process by their board of directors has been ignored. And yet I’ve seen them at different protests and local meetings, speaking about what I’m told I don’t have the same right to do.
I do have constitutional rights under the Georgia law and I fully intend on exercising those rights. The way I see it, this entity is trying to shut me up, which will not happen. This entity should be defunded and its board of directors dismantled.
John Johnston
Rome