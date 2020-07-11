DEAR EDITOR:
The many recent developments in the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy are themselves another tragedy.
Eliminating police departments, firing persons for “offensive” tweets years earlier, removing “Gone With The Wind” from HBO, banning the Confederate flag from privately owned property, and removing or damaging “offensive” statues are being proposed or done.
These remind me of a recent saying, “Be careful about following the masses – sometimes the ‘m’ is silent.”
William Steinhauer
Kingston