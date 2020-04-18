DEAR EDITOR:
Crying has never come easy to me but lately it’s a rare day that something or someone doesn’t bring me to tears.
This morning I was looking out my window waiting for my coffee to heat when I heard the beep of the trash truck and realized I forgot to put out the trash bin. I was giving myself a good thrashing for being so forgetful (I never seem to know what day it is any more), when I saw a fellow sprint up my driveway, grab my bin, run it out to the truck, and then, amazingly enough, run the empty bin back to the house.
And it brought me to tears. So, thank you, whoever you were, running up and down my driveway this morning. Because of your simple act of kindness, I’m starting my day with tears of gratitude rather than stomping through it heart full of fear or anger.
During this awful time, I’m learning that tears are not always about surrendering to pain or sadness, they are also about expressing gratitude, joy, and love. So, if you can’t hug somebody to show your love or appreciation today, give them your tears. I’m finding out it’s kind of the same thing.
P.S. And oh yeah, City, keep those trash workers safe!
Patricia Cambron
Cedartown