DEAR EDITOR:
As a native Roman and retired Rome City Schools teacher, I enjoy reading Pam Terrell Walker’s weekly column on your editorial page. I have enjoyed those written about Black History Month, and I would like to comment on the column written primarily by one of Shorter College’s earliest African-American students. (“An inspiring story of hard work and achievement,” Feb. 20)
I would like to add to the student’s information that the French teacher she wrote about did not limit his vindictive behavior to her because she was an African-American. Most, if not all, students were his targets. When he died some years ago, long after leaving Shorter, an English professor, now deceased, commented that she had had nothing good to say about him while he was alive, and she did not “intend to start now just because he is dead.”
I would have appreciated the writer’s giving equal writing space to those Shorter teachers who befriended and encouraged her, teachers who treated her no differently than they did any other student, teachers who cared only that she was their student, not that she was African-American. That would, perhaps, have presented a less limited description of her experience and of Shorter’s integration story.
Janet White Morris
Rome