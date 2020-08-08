DEAR EDITOR:
As your sheriff I would like to voice my support to our legislators and Gov. Kemp for supporting and passing into law much needed protections and support of our local law enforcement officers.
Earlier this year the House and Senate passed SB 249, which helped raised the P.O.A.B. (Peace Officers & Annuities Benefit Fund) to bring retirement benefits up to the level that equal of firefighters
More importantly, this bill for the first time will include jail officers along with sworn officers, giving them the option of a second retirement.
I would like to thank Rep. Katie Dempsey for having the courage to vote yes on this bill that was suddenly facing opposition due to the current climate of race relations. It took courage to stand up for us and I’m proud of her for doing so. I would also commend our County Commissioners for standing up and paying 100% of the POAB dues. This, along with having the courage to give our local law enforcement much needed raises by doing something as unpopular as raising the millage rate. It says they DO care and risk political pushback from their constituents for doing so.
And, lastly, I would like to commend our legislators and, most importantly, our governor, Brian Kemp, for pushing through and signing into law HB 838 first responder protections, which protect our first responders from bias motivated crimes.
As a career lawman of 35 years and your sheriff for the last 16, I cannot recall another time when this profession was under so much fire and intensity amid blame for many by the actions of a few. I cannot put into words how hard it is to recruit and retain employees wanting to get in this profession under the pressure we are under.
Then I think about how we have our commissioners, legislators and our governor that have the intestinal fortitude to show us how much they care for us.
Thank you all.
Tim Burkhalter
Floyd County sheriff