DEAR EDITOR:
I walk the Kingfisher Trail along the Etowah River daily with many other walkers and cyclers. Kudzu is taking over on one side — kudzu, weeds, vines and falling limbs on the river side. There is no way to enjoy the river, with its turtles, ducks or boaters.
This morning when I walked, a small amount of grass had been cut and some low hanging vines and limbs were cut back and piled high on the river side, making it even harder to see the river. Why can’t a cutter with a long arm, like is used along highways to top off weeds and vines, be used on the river side?
This would not destroy the ground and make a more enjoyable trail. Also, goats would have a banquet on all the kudzu.
Barbara Tyree
Rome