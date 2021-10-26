DEAR EDITOR:
Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state proclamation proclaiming Sunday, Nov. 7, as Georgia Retired Educators Day. In doing so he said, “This is a day to pay tribute to the more than 140,000 retired educators who touched and influenced the lives of generations of young people in the state of Georgia. These educators have devoted their time and talents to fostering the academic development of millions of outstanding citizens in Georgia.”
Both the Rome City Commission and the Floyd County Commission will be issuing similar proclamations.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association, with currently 251 members, remains steadfast in its interest in and efforts to promote and support education, as well as the welfare of children in the community.
Members of the local association recently donated school supplies, coloring books, books and other learning activity items to the children who are with their mothers at the Hospitality House for Women. Later in the year they will be donating personal care items for the home.
Other projects include donation of food items to the community kitchen and participation in the Georgia Retired Educators Association annual project, which this year is the March of Dimes.
The association is proud to give scholarships each year to two uprising local college seniors who are completing their education to become teachers. One outstanding student from each of the two senior colleges in the community – Berry College and Shorter University – is given a scholarship with the amount depending on donations from FRREA members. Last year we were able to award two $1,500 scholarships.
On this special day please join us as we pay tribute to those educators who gave so much during their service years and are continuing to give of their time and talents for the betterment of education and their community.
Juanita King
President, FRREA