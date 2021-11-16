Our member of Congress (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) condemned those members of her party who voted to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Ms. Greene proclaimed they were supporting the “communist takeover of America.”
Really? Upgrading and repairing roads and bridges, rebuilding the electrical grid, replacing lead pipes that are poisoning our citizens and bringing broadband internet access to the entire country is communism?
Why are other countries with much less means than us investing in themselves, better educating their children and providing healthcare systems producing better results at a lower cost?
There can be numerous explanations, but one of them is occurring right before our eyes. In Atlanta and in other state capitals, the politicians are dividing up voters to perpetuate their parties’ power — and in so doing, are continuing a process to bring about the lowest common denominator.
In the quest for political control, those tasked with creating state House, state Senate and Congressional districts will use sophisticated computers to divide us among ourselves so that our votes assure their control.
It does not matter which party — both do it. The result is that reasonably educated people who have the intellectual capability to contribute to the advancement of their society are dissuaded from participating in the process in favor of more partisan less educated people or very educated people whose ambition allows them to easily submit to the will of the mob, who like Ms. Greene, are loud but of no substance.
This process has fed on itself so that we now have AOC on the left and MTG on the right.
We must seek a self-examination of ourselves as a body politic and demand that the current system be reversed. We must empower what will regrettably be called the “middle” — but what I would term as a group of people who are not only capable and willing to listen, study and deliberate through the problems facing our society but can assist us in a respectful dialogue about our future.
Imagine a state House seat with what would be described as 50% Democratic and 50% Republican. What kind of candidate could win in such a place? Would elections become more about ideas and polices over name calling?
For the ultrapartisan this is distasteful because it will be seen a surrender of the opportunity to control the political status quo. But, until then, you can expect to see more MTGs and AOCs.