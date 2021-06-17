DEAR EDITOR:
The recent Saturday “Walk and Talk” led by TRED (Trails for Recreation and Economic Development) was invigorating and very interesting. It was a perfect morning for a walk along the rivers downtown and provided the opportunity not only to exercise and learn, but to see friends we’ve not seen in a while due to COVID.
Brice Wood, Rome-Floyd senior planner, led the walk, assisted by TRED Executive Director Julie Smith and Harry Brock, TRED board president. They shared with us the intricacies and difficulties of completing the link between the current Avenue A trail and the Mt. Berry Trail, which will ultimately connect with the Redmond Trail terminating on Redmond Road. We learned some of the many difficulties and costs involved in implementing a federally-funded project through to completion. This devoted and community-minded group has worked nine years towards this goal.
Hopefully, more Romans will join the next two Walk and Talks led by TRED, in late June and July. Seeing this collaboration in such an important community endeavor makes me proud to be a Roman.
Cheryl Garner
Rome