DEAR EDITOR:
At one time, and for several years, I was the dining room manager at LaScala and also a server at Chili’s in Rome. I have over 10 years experience serving alcohol in restaurants. This letter isn’t perfect, but I think it addresses many of the issues that need to be discussed before any change to the alcohol laws in the downtown district:
First, law enforcement officers will tell you that the district is too big to be policed effectively. (Remember that Block Parties were two blocks and were extensively policed by many, many paid law enforcement officers.)
Therefore, since the district cannot be policed effectively, open container laws will lead to:
♦ more people bringing outside alcohol into the district to fill their cups or get a “headstart” before they hit the bars and restaurants;
♦ more people attempting to furnish alcohol to minors and those without proper ID, including parents that don’t agree with the 21-year-old drinking age;
♦ more people getting drinks to go when they leave a bar or restaurant and more “bar-hopping,” going from one bar or restaurant to another, this time with a drink in hand for the trip down the block or across town;
♦ more people getting into arguments and fights, including disagreements when someone bumps into somebody and they spill their drink. (I am serious);
♦ more people overdoing it instead of being “cut off” when drinkers overconsume;
♦ more vice will be attracted, like greater attempts at driving under the influence or more people smoking tobacco or pot in the (large) district. Vice attracts vice.
According to the RNT, “Neither the ACC nor the Downtown Development Authority held a meeting, either in-person or through web-based conferencing, to discuss and vote on recommending it (the ordinance).”
Craig McDaniel’s statement was “That’s not how we do business on the city commission.”
If the ACC did not meet except by email and they did not follow procedure, then why is the ordinance up for vote on June 8?
Supporters on the Alcohol Control Commission want to use the COVID-19 virus as an excuse to push their interests, while opponents are still sheltering in place or confused about whether the commission meeting will be in-person or virtual. The word “temporary” is just another excuse to get the City Commission to go along.
There are other stakeholders in the district besides bars, restaurants and some of their guests who oppose changing the dynamics of downtown to please the few.
The reasons not to pass the ordinance have not changed and will not change, even if supporters on the ACC want to use the virus excuse to blindside opponents.
Not following procedure/protocol/bylaws is what gets governments into trouble and leads to lawsuits against them and elected officials.
Please consider all stakeholders when you consider this ordinance, not just the few, and the change it will bring to the dynamics of downtown. Thank you.
Joel Pierce
Rome