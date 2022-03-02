LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION Real leadership on display Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:Washington politicians should take note of real leadership that President Zelenskyy is demonstrating in Ukraine.He has shown great courage and commitment in the face of overwhelming odds.With great respect,W. KellyLindale Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists