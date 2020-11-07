DEAR EDITOR:
It upset me greatly to hear of the superspreader event that happened Sunday night. What upset me more is the fact that a second group could not rally because the police refused them protection after threats from yet a third group. Not wanting anyone to get hurt, the rally was canceled.
My tax dollars go to support these police officers. I am beginning to think that the police may need to be restricted if they cannot protect me when I need it. To be clear, I had no intention of going to either rally. I also have a niece that is a police officer in North Carolina and I do support the police and expect them to protect me when needed. After all, it does say protect and serve on the vehicles.
Jenny Sills
Rome