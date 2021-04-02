DEAR EDITOR:
I watched part of (President Joe) Biden’s comedy show and I have lived 92 years and never in my lifetime have I seen someone as weak and uninformed try to lead our country. He was afraid he would mess up, so he had the notes to answer every question.
I’m just calling your attention to only four items, out of many.
1. He tried to pass the buck as to who caused the border problem. Well, Biden, just look in the mirror and how dare you spend taxpayers money to house these immigrants in hotels and leave our veterans and homeless on the streets.
2. North Korea is not the only one that will challenge Biden’s weak leadership, we can watch for others.
3. Try to remove the filibuster rule, and see what happens in two years when the Republicans regain control of the House and Senate. What goes around comes around.
4. You lied when you said you would try to unite the American people. So far you’ve only divided it more by not reaching out to the Senate or House minority leaders.
I could go on, but it would not accomplish anything until the true American Democrats open their eyes to see America is being destroyed from within by the power hungry liberal progressive Democrats.
Alton Owen
Armuchee