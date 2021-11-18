Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about taking care of those in your charge.
It was very disheartening to witness city officials and county officials approving a proposed build on the 200+ acres adjacent to Hampton Preserve and Hampton East family homes by Atlanta developers who have only been in business five years and whose plans were kindergarten caliber at least.
What does that say about our leadership? Those who represented over 500 residents gave concise and accurate information at the hearing all to no avail, falling on deaf ears.
Transparency and accountability will be required by you as plans go forward. Approval of raping the land and building an outrageous number of homes in small proximity astounds officials in Bartow and Floyd counties — they care more about quality of living than Rome!
Why the haste in this decision? Gluttony never ends well. Families who have lived in this area for over 35 years have raised their families in the beauty of God’s Nature — walking in awe, wonder and humility — thereby teaching their children respect and sound principles of the importance of family and faith in a rural setting in the foothills of Appalachia. Our concerns have been cast aside, giving way to an Atlanta based company, setting an example of gluttony.
You can set an example of great leadership by really assessing and altering this excessive build that will deteriorate in just a few short years. Do you want this folly to be your legacy to generations to come? Please consider developing a model community with less homes and greater lot sizes and preservation of nature’s trees and wildlife. We chose to live in this setting — not Atlanta.
Definition of Preserve: To keep safe from injury, harm or destruction. To keep alive, intact or free from decay.
We ask that you consider Preserving the Beauty of Rome and take into consideration the depth of the meaning of that word as it applies to us.