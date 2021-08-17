DEAR EDITOR:
Hi, I am a registered nurse that just received my Nurse Practitioner degree. I was supposed to start working for Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 9. After submitting my religious exemption due to my strong religious beliefs against the COVID-19 vaccine, I was denied.
They informed me that it would cause undue hardship against them. If the masks work like we are being told they do why was I not given an option to wear one and sign a waiver? If the masks do not work, then why are we wearing them?
I know numerous healthcare workers in the system that are soon to be fired for not complying with this mandate. I do not feel that it is right. The people of this country have a God-given right. That right includes being able to choose what goes in the body and what does not.
Jeffrey Hughes
Rome