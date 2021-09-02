DEAR EDITOR:
My pregnant wife recently tested positive for COVID-19. Since she is fully vaccinated, we are thankful that serious complications are unlikely.
We understand that we are fortunate that our biggest problems are inconveniences and disappointments: she feels lousy, our little boy has to quarantine from school for over a week, and we had to miss our nephew’s wedding.
We feel like we have done everything within our control to protect ourselves and others, but what is not within our control is the choices of others.
I respect that people have strong opinions about vaccines and masks. I simply ask that we all remember that our choices affect people other than ourselves.
Sam Simon
Rome