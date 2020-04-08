DEAR EDITOR:
The COVID-19 pandemic surging all around us is flooding our hearts and minds with so many questions and emotions. Why is this happening? Is there someone or something to blame? Is this some type of judgment on humanity? Why would a supposed good God allow all of this to happen? Where is hope to be found? I find I am anxious, angry, frustrated, worried, tired and desperate for relief.
How do we respond? We shelter, socially distance and wash everything. We help others out as best and appropriately as we can. We hopefully follow the directives of professionals and leaders that will help us keep safe. We thank all of the service workers, first responders, truck drivers, essential government employees and especially medical providers for their thankless service. And we pray without ceasing.
A news nugget about earthquakes in several western U.S. states triggered thoughts from Romans 8:19-22. Verse 22 states, “that the whole of creation has been groaning as in pains of childbirth right up to the present time.” We live in a fallen world full of natural phenomena such as earthquakes, tsunamis and plagues. Humanity creates wars, human trafficking, greed and much more. God created a perfect world, and we have worked hard to destroy it from day one. My true response is one of humility.
I am humbled because my best and your best will never be enough to stop the consequences of the broken nature of man. Only God has the power to do that. Only God sacrificed himself for us. God understands our suffering because Jesus suffered death and isolation. Only God has a plan that has already been completed through the sacrifice on the cross of Jesus, and his triumphant resurrection from the grave for the redemption of all who trust in him alone. The Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John most completely proclaim the account, but the whole Bible is God’s proclamation of grace to humanity. The book of John is a good place to start. Please take time to read these portions of scripture during this season of Easter. Allow God to speak and reveal his desire to restore himself in each of our hearts. Let God’s grace and love humble us and give us hope in a season of struggle.
Randy Nobles
Rome